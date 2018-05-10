Georgina Chapman, the Marchesa fashion designer and estranged wife of Harvey Weinstein, has spoken out for the first time since sexual misconduct allegations against her husband broke last year.

In an interview with Vogue, Chapman said she didn’t leave the house for five months after a flood of sexual harassment and assault claims poured in from actresses who had worked with Weinstein over the decades.

“I was so humiliated and so broken,” Chapman said. “I didn’t think it was respectful to go out. I thought, ‘Who am I to be parading around with all of this going on?’ It’s still so very, very raw. I was walking up the stairs the other day and I stopped; it was like all the air had been punched out of my lungs.”

She continued: “There was a part of me that was terribly naive—clearly, so naive. I have moments of rage, I have moments of confusion, I have moments of disbelief! And I have moments when I just cry for my children. What are their lives going to be?”

Weinstein has been accused by more than 50 women, including Uma Thurman, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwyneth Paltrow and Salma Hayek, of sexual assault, harassment and other inappropriate behavior. Weinstein, whose downfall sparked the wide spread of the #MeToo movement, has denied all allegations of non-consensual sexual contact.

Chapman breaks her silence as others in Hollywood and in the fashion world rally around her. In the months after allegations against Weinstein broke, actresses everywhere stopped gracing red carpets in Marchesa, the fashion line Chapman co-owns. But Scarlett Johansson may have brought the unofficial protest to an end by showing up on the Met Gala red carpet in a Marchesa gown on Monday.

“I wore Marchesa because their clothes make women feel confident and beautiful, and it is my pleasure to support a brand created by two incredibly talented and important female designers,” Johansson said in a statement.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour commended Johansson’s outfit choice during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Georgina is a brilliant designer and I don’t think she should be blamed for her husband’s behavior,” she said. “It was a great gesture of support on Scarlett’s part to wear a dress like that on such a public occasion.”