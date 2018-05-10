Town & Country magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was “uninvited” from an event that Bill Clinton was attending.

The magazine issued an apology in a tweet, saying they “regret the way the situation was handled.” Lewinsky tweeted on Wednesday that she was uninvited from an event “because Bill Clinton then decided to attend/was invited.” In her tweet, Lewinsky did not mention the name of the event or the host.

HuffPost reported Town & Country disinvited Lewinsky from its annual philanthropic summit, held Wednesday, where Clinton appeared to introduce Parkland school shooting survivor and activist Emma Gonzalez.

According to a Clinton spokesperson, Clinton was not aware that Lewinsky’s invite being rescinded. “President Clinton was invited to address the Town & Country Philanthropy Summit,” the spokesperson, press secretary Angel Ureña, said in a tweet. “He gladly accepted. Neither he nor his staff knew anything about the invitation or it being rescinded.”