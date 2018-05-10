A tanker truck carrying roughly 12 tons of chocolate overturned and spilled the liquid cocoa across a highway in Poland Wednesday morning.

The gooey chocolate poured across six lanes, causing traffic between the towns of Wrzesnia and Slupca in Western Poland, the Washington Post reports.

The cause of the accident remains unclear. Aside from the driver who went to the hospital with a broken arm, no one else was harmed.

But the clean-up is a sticky one. Before the highway was closed, some vehicles drove through the mess, spreading the chocolate further down the motorway.

“The cooling chocolate is worse than snow,” said Senior Brig. Bogdan Kowalski of Slupca’s fire brigade, according to the Associated Press.

Marlena Kukawka, Slupca’s police spokeswoman, told the New York Times that removing the truck would take several hours.

“It’s been a long time since I’ve seen so many smiles on the faces of emergency rescue folks and police officers at the scene of an accident,” Kukawka said.