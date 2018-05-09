On the first night of Taylor Swift’s long-awaited Reputation tour, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer made a number of statements — from thanking Katy Perry for an olive branch on Instagram to explaining her current perspective on getting spammed with snakes.

But besides her tour openers Charli XCX and Camila Cabello, there was one more woman who appeared onstage with Swift in a surprise for all: comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish, of Girls Trip acclaim.

Haddish and Swift were both guests on the same night of Saturday Night Live back in November 2017. They bonded during their moment on the show; Haddish even told a story about Swift cooking her a dinner of soul food around that time.

But it was still an unexpected moment for fans when Haddish popped up as a pre-recorded part of an interlude during one of Swift’s show’s segments. “Taylor can’t come to the phone right now,” Haddish reportedly says, broadcasted on the video screen. “Because she’s dead!” (That, of course, is a now-famous line from Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do.”)

Swift’s Tuesday night show at Glendale, Arizona’s University of Phoenix Stadium kicked off her months-long stadium tour of North America, continuing on next to California, where hopefully a new crowd of eager fans will be blessed with Haddish’s line delivery once more.