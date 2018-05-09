Wendy's Got All Savage on McDonald's With the Perfect Meme

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Wendy’s has officially jumped on the “I don’t feel so good” meme train, an homage to Spiderman’s scene with Iron Man at the end of Avengers: Infinity Wars. This time, the fast food company is taking on rival McDonald’s and letting the golden arches know they are feeling pretty good.

Wendy’s, whose Twitter account helped a teen get a year of free chicken nuggets and once doubled as a movie critic, tweeted a photo of a McDonald’s burger disintegrating into dust à la Spiderman with the caption “Big Mac: I don’t feel so good.” Wendy’s tweet read “TFW yo beef’s still frozen.”

The Internet, unsurprisingly, marveled at the expert Twitter trolling. Wendy’s, of course, replied in expert fashion and showed off their own Avengers knowledge. It seems like Wendy’s has already gathered all the Infinity Stones and destroyed the competition.

McDonald’s has yet to reply to Wendy’s, but Burger King is here to show some admiration.