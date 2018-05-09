DNA Data Concerns to Disney: Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

Here’s what’s happening on the Breakdown this week: If Facebook’s recent debacle over its abuse of user data has you bristling, TIME explores what you should know about taking a home DNA or ancestry test. Money editor Ian Salisbury explains how Bitcoin is polarizing finance giants like Goldman Sachs and Warren Buffett. Fortune shows how the acquisition of Lucasfilm by Disney has made the cinema titan an unstoppable force. Plus, how much do NFL quarterbacks make? Sports Illustrated discusses the latest record-breaking contracts in football.