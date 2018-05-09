AT&T customer support never bargained for this.

After AT&T confirmed Tuesday that the company paid President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights into understanding the new administration,” people on the internet chimed in with criticism.

Specifically, they decided to go after the automated @ATTCares handle, which responded dutifully to every joke and attack.

People are willing to hold and to invoke a Samuel L. Jackson sipping GIF from Pulp Fiction.

In a statement AT&T said Cohen’s company “was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration.”

Other than that, it’s all automated responses so far as of Wednesday morning.