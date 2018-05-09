People Trolled AT&T's Customer Service Account Over Its Payments to Michael Cohen

By Ashley Hoffman
11:21 AM EDT

AT&T customer support never bargained for this.

After AT&T confirmed Tuesday that the company paid President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights into understanding the new administration,” people on the internet chimed in with criticism.

Specifically, they decided to go after the automated @ATTCares handle, which responded dutifully to every joke and attack.

People are willing to hold and to invoke a Samuel L. Jackson sipping GIF from Pulp Fiction.

In a statement AT&T said Cohen’s company “was one of several firms we engaged in early 2017 to provide insights into understanding the new administration.”

Other than that, it’s all automated responses so far as of Wednesday morning.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE