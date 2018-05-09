The Sneaky Way Blake Lively Paid Tribute to Ryan Reynolds With Her Met Gala Look

By Megan McCluskey
11:25 AM EDT

Ryan Reynolds may not have made an appearance at Monday night’s annual Met Gala, but turns out he was literally at Blake Lively’s side in spirit.

Wearing a custom Versace gown—complete with an embroidered bodice that took more than 600 hours to make—and $2 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, Lively was widely considered one of the 2018 ball’s best dressed attendees. But what some failed to notice was that her look not only fit the night’s theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, but also managed to adorably pay tribute to each member of her family.

While absolutely owning the red carpet, the 30-year-old actor carried a custom Judith Leiber Seamless Sacred Heart clutch bejeweled with a medieval-style Reynolds family crest featuring the letters “B,” “R,” “J” and “I” —a.k.a. Blake and Ryan’s initials as well as those of their two daughters, James, and Ines.

It doesn’t get much sweeter than that.

See the clutch below.

Judith Leiber/Instagram

