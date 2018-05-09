Jordan Peele has begun lifting the veil on his next directorial project.

The Get Out filmmaker and Universal Pictures announced Tuesday that Peele’s next feature will be “another original and provocative thriller,” titled Us. As previously announced, the film is slated to arrive March 15, 2019.

EW can also confirm that Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o is in talks to star in the film, while her Black Panther cast mate Winston Duke and The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss are also being eyed for roles.

Peele revealed the film’s title on social media, tweeting a teaser poster without a caption. The one-sheet describes the film as “a new nightmare from the mind of” Peele, though Universal’s accompanying press release did not reveal plot details. Peele will once again direct from a screenplay he wrote, and he’s producing alongside Ian Cooper, Sean McKittrick, and horror maverick Jason Blum.

The Key & Peele co-creator and star has been busy the past year and a half, releasing his unique genre hybrid Get Out in January 2017 to critical acclaim and an impressive $176 million at the domestic box office (on a minuscule $4.5 million budget). Last July, his wife, comedian Chelsea Peretti, gave birth to the couple’s first son. And in March of this year, Peele became the first black screenwriter to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com