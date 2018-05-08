President Donald Trump is expected to announce Tuesday that he’s pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal, fulfilling one of his major campaign pledges.

Trump plans to announce he will reimpose all U.S. sanctions that were waived under the terms of the 2015 nuclear agreement and impose new penalties, according to the New York Times, which cited a conversation he held with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump has long signaled he would back away from the 2015 agreement that froze Iran’s nuclear program, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He has called it “the worst deal ever,” particularly because it isn’t permanent and would allow Iran to resume enriching some uranium after a decade and lift other restrictions after that.

But Trump has faced intense pressure from European allies to stay in, including Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson in visits to Washington before Trump made his decision.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who was one of the architects of the deal under President Obama, has been speaking out about the deal and reportedly meeting with foreign leaders in recent weeks to discuss how to protect it.

Trump slammed Kerry the day before he announced his decision to pull out, tweeting that the deal was “very badly negotiated” and that Kerry “was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”