President Trump Reinstates 'Highest Level' of Sanctions on Iran

President Donald Trump announced he will reinstate “the highest level of economic sanctions” that were waived as part of the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, fulfilling one of his major campaign pledges and undoing a signature foreign policy achievement of the Obama Administration.

“The Iran deal is defective at its core,” he said. “If we do nothing, we know exactly what will happen. In just a short period of time the world’s leading state sponsor of terror will be on the cusp of acquiring the world’s most dangerous weapon. Therefore I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal.”

In its place, Trump said he wants a “real comprehensive and lasting solution,” which would involve eliminating Iran’s ballistic missile program, and stopping its terrorist activities worldwide and “menacing activity” across the Middle East.

Trump has long signaled he would back away from the 2015 agreement that froze Iran’s nuclear program, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. He has called it “the worst deal ever,” particularly because it isn’t permanent and would allow Iran to resume enriching some uranium after a decade and lift other restrictions after that.

But Trump has faced intense pressure from European allies to stay in, including Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson in visits to Washington before Trump made his decision.

“Today’s action sends a critical message,” Trump said. “The United States no longer makes empty threats. When I make promises, I keep them.”

Former Secretary of State John Kerry, who was one of the architects of the deal under President Obama, has been speaking out about the deal and reportedly meeting with foreign leaders in recent weeks to discuss how to protect it.

Trump slammed Kerry the day before he announced his decision to pull out, tweeting that the deal was “very badly negotiated” and that Kerry “was the one that created this MESS in the first place!”