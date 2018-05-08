Considering her Met Gala history, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Rihanna’s full-on pope getup was one of—if not the—best looks of Monday night’s ball. But for Gala first-timer SZA, getting to see Queen Rih grace the red carpet in real time was clearly an experience of a different caliber.

In a video that captured the exact moment SZA realized Rih was in her presence, the CTRL artist can be seen whipping her head around to catch a glimpse of the fashion mogul—who co-chaired this year’s event alongside Anna Winter, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace.

“Ooh Rihanna, where!?” SZA exclaims before immediately walking away from her interviewer to follow Rih inside.

SZA herself was no slouch about the night’s Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme either. The singer rocked a frothy pink Versace gown complete with a celestial gold headpiece from New York based jewelry designer CHRISHABANA.

Watch the clip below.