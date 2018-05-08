After rocking the fashion world by carrying around his own dreadlocks at the 2017 Met Gala, Jaden Smith once again brought his accessory A-game to the 2018 ball.

The “Icon” singer showed up to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s annual charity bash on Monday night with the gold record for his hit single in hand. He then proceeded to pose for photos with the certification plaque throughout the evening, perhaps suggesting that he considers himself enough of a celestial being to fit the night’s theme: Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.

After all, Jaden states multiple times in the song that he is “just an icon living.”

As for his outfit, Smith rocked a Louis Vuitton trench coat over a t-shirt from his own label, MSFTS, along with white jeans and sneakers. He completed the look with some gold chains and his bleached blond buzzcut.