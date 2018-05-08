President Donald Trump says former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry “can’t get over the fact that he had his chance and blew it” with Iran.

Trump was reacting on Tuesday to reports that Kerry quietly has been promoting the Iran nuclear deal. Kerry was the lead negotiator on the deal for the Obama administration.

On Twitter, Trump added: “Stay away from negotiations John, you are hurting your country!”

Trump is set to announce Tuesday whether the U.S. will exit the agreement reached in 2015 between Iran and world powers. Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear weapons development in exchange the removal of economic sanctions.

Kerry cautioned that a “new arms race” was taking place and endangering other weapons reduction treaties.

Kerry spoke on Tuesday in Milan, ahead of Trump’s planned announcement on whether to pull America out of the nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Kerry told a conference on food innovation that “dangerously, we find ourselves today with certain individuals who are talking about a new arms race,” and that the money it will cost “should be going to health and going to building schools and going to building infrastructures and building the future, instead building weapons.”

He said the moves were putting at risk both the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty and the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty that ended the U.S.-Soviet arms race.