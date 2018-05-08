If there’s anyone who could really embody the 2018 Met Gala theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, it’s Madonna, whose own obsession with her Catholic upbringing has undeniably shaped both the pop culture and fashion landscape.

However, Madge, who appeared on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet in a dramatic gothic ensemble by Jean Paul Gaultier and accessorized with a black veil, crown of crosses, and plenty of jeweled rosaries, took the theme to a whole another level when she treated Met Gala attendees to a surprise performance of “Like a Prayer,” the notorious song that’s most closely linked to her religious associations.

The Material Girl appeared on the steps of the Met Museum’s Great Hall, incognito in a monk’s cloak and flanked by a choir of singing monks before taking off her hood and performing the song. Later, she gave a rendition of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” to close the night, a fitting end to a night that celebrated saints and sinners.

Watch Madonna’s performance below.