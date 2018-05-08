Emilia Clarke might have been one of the few people in the mix at the 2018 Met Gala accustomed to embodying a queen on the daily.

The 31-year-old Game of Thrones actor who plays the beloved Breaker of Chains Daenerys Targaryen showed up on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet in a showstopping Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda gown.

The black and gold floorsweeping gown had Game of Thrones fans breathlessly bowing down to their true queen.

The portraits of painterly cherubs around her full skirt perfectly embodied the theme of the occasion, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. And of course, she wore a crown. She even highlighted her natural beauty with bubblegum pink blush.

If she was missing some accessories, it was her fire-breathing dragon spawn, but we can’t have everything we want in life.

See below as people officially declared the first day in May Dany’s coronation day.