The annual Met Gala is fashion’s biggest night, a platform that Lena Waithe used this year to send a powerful message.

The Emmy award-winning creative, who is openly gay, showed up to the 2018 Met Gala in a black suit with a colorful rainbow flag worn as a flowing cape, a fashion statement that firmly affirmed her pride as a queer woman. The symbolism of Lena’s bold rainbow cape was especially relevant as the theme of the 2018 Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and the Catholic church has historically rejected homosexuality.

Needless to say, the Internet was here for the display of inclusivity that Lena had at the Met Gala and took to social media to sound off on it.