Katy Perry, never one to shy away from making bold fashion moment, truly committed to the theme of the 2018 Met Gala, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, by showing up in a gold Versace mini-dress and a pair of angel wings that spanned nearly six feet.

The pop princess paired her gold chain-mail mini dress with a pair of matching thigh-high heeled boots, and of course, her larger-than-life feathered wings; Katy’s opulent Versace look was an appropriate choice for the night, seeing as how designer Donatella Versace is one of the 2018 Met Gala co-chairs.

As might be expected, Katy’s winged look elicited plenty of opinions online, with the Internet taking to social media to share their many feelings on the matter.

Some corners of the Internet had jokes about the look.

While others just had hot takes.