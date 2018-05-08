No One on Earth Is Enjoying Life More Than Frances McDormand at the 2018 Met Gala Right Now
Frances McDormand, Pierpaolo Piccioli, and Anne Hathaway attend the Met Gala on May 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage)
Dia Dipasupil—WireImage
By Ashley Hoffman
8:14 PM EDT

Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand just gave the performance of her life, on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet of all places.

As McDormand walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino gown alongside Barbie actor Anne Hathaway and Valentino’s Pierpaolo, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star hammed it up to the fullest possible extent. Sashaying around in a teal, ruffly, cape gown overlay atop some sort of chartreuse pants number, her outfit was already a major Met Gala moment — until her face-obscuring headgear put the look over the top.

This was an aesthstic departure for the actor, who typically sticks with a black gown at these affairs.

Did McDormand capture the theme of the Catholic imagination? Questionable. Did it offer people a gateway to her soul? No, not from most angles. But when the poses are this good, it doesn’t matter.

Knocking back tequila, fighting for inclusion riders, and wearing this masterpiece — this is the life of Frances McDormand.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE