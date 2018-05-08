Two-time Oscar winner Frances McDormand just gave the performance of her life, on the Met Gala 2018 red carpet of all places.

As McDormand walked the red carpet in a custom Valentino gown alongside Barbie actor Anne Hathaway and Valentino’s Pierpaolo, the Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri star hammed it up to the fullest possible extent. Sashaying around in a teal, ruffly, cape gown overlay atop some sort of chartreuse pants number, her outfit was already a major Met Gala moment — until her face-obscuring headgear put the look over the top.

This was an aesthstic departure for the actor, who typically sticks with a black gown at these affairs.

Did McDormand capture the theme of the Catholic imagination? Questionable. Did it offer people a gateway to her soul? No, not from most angles. But when the poses are this good, it doesn’t matter.

Knocking back tequila, fighting for inclusion riders, and wearing this masterpiece — this is the life of Frances McDormand.