The Migos made their major musical debut with their song, “Versace,” so it was only appropriate that the trio show up to the 2018 Met Gala in extravagant matching Versace suits.

The suits were made up in the bright, boldly patterned fabric that become synonymous with the Italian fashion house during its heyday in the ’80s and ’90s. The choice to wear Versace was fitting since designer Donatella Versace is one of the 2018 Met Gala co-chairs and especially appropriate for the gala’s theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination since Versace, a quintessential Italian fashion house, often pays homage to the country’s primarily Catholic faith in its designs.

See the Migos in all their Versace glory tonight and then relive the opulence of their “Versace” music video below.