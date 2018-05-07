[Intro: Choir]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away

[Bridge: Childish Gambino & Young Thug]

We just wanna party

Party just for you

We just want the money

Money just for you

I know you wanna party

Party just for me

Girl, you got me dancin’ (yeah, girl, you got me dancin’)

Dance and shake the frame

We just wanna party (yeah)

Party just for you (yeah)

We just want the money (yeah)

Money just for you (you)

I know you wanna party (yeah)

Party just for me (yeah)

Girl, you got me dancin’ (yeah, girl, you got me dancin’)

Dance and shake the frame (you)

[Chorus: Childish Gambino]

This is America

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Look what I’m whippin’ up

This is America (woo)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Don’t catch you slippin’ up

Look what I’m whippin’ up

[Verse 1: Childish Gambino, Blocboy JB, Slim Jxmmi, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]

This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy)

Look at how I’m livin’ now

Police be trippin’ now (woo)

Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)

Guns in my area (word, my area)

I got the strap (ayy, ayy)

I gotta carry ’em

Yeah, yeah, I’ma go into this (ugh)

Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)

Yeah, yeah, I’ma go get the bag

Yeah, yeah, or I’ma get the pad

Yeah, yeah, I’m so cold like yeah (yeah)

I’m so dope like yeah (woo)

We gon’ blow like yeah (straight up, uh)

[Refrain: Choir & Childish Gambino]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your money)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

[Chorus: Childish Gambino, Slim Jxmmi, & Young Thug]

This is America (woo, ayy)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (woo, woo, don’t catch you slippin’, now)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy, woah)

Look what I’m whippin’ up (Slime!)

This is America (yeah, yeah)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (woah, ayy)

Don’t catch you slippin’ up (ayy, woo)

Look what I’m whippin’ up (ayy)

[Verse 2: Childish Gambino, Quavo, Young Thug, & 21 Savage]

Look how I’m geekin’ out (hey)

I’m so fitted (I’m so fitted, woo)

I’m on Gucci (I’m on Gucci)

I’m so pretty (yeah, yeah)

I’m gon’ get it (ayy, I’m gon’ get it)

Watch me move (blaow)

This a celly (ha)

That’s a tool (yeah)

On my Kodak (woo, Black)

Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)

Get it (get it, get it)

Ooh, work it (21)

Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)

Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)

I got the plug on Oaxaca (woah)

They gonna find you that blocka (blaow)

[Refrain: Choir, Childish Gambino, & Young Thug]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

America, I just checked my following list and

You go tell somebody

You mothafuckas owe me

Grandma told me

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Get your money, Black man (get your, Black man)

Black man

One, two, get down

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody

You go tell somebody

Grandma told me, “Get your money”

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Get your money, Black man (Black man)

Black man

[Outro: Young Thug]

You just a Black man in this world

You just a barcode, ayy

You just a Black man in this world

Drivin’ expensive foreigns, ayy

You just a big dawg, yeah

I kenneled him in the backyard

No probably ain’t life to a dog

For a big dog