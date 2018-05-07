John Oliver’s continuing coverage of President Donald Trump’s White House — which he calls “Stupid Watergate” — added a new chapter thanks to Rudy Giuliani. The former New York City mayor was in the headlines recently after he stopped by Sean Hannity’s show on Fox News and seemed to admit that President Trump not only knew about his lawyer’s $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, but had reimbursed him for it. The statement from Giuliani, who had just joined Trump’s legal team contradicted Trump’s own version of events and, according to Oliver, may have exposed the President to additional legal problems and violations.

Giuliani’s seeming gaffe was followed by others, including stating that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner was “disposable”. Oliver wanted to disagree, but couldn’t, because in his opinion Kushner is “a 6-foot 3-inch stack of packing peanuts.”

Oliver then showed a montage of news anchors and talking heads seemingly surprised at Giuliani’s tone and attitude and wondering what happened to him. “People seem to be as shocked to find out who Giuliani really is as a child at Disney World who accidentally saw Mickey Mouse pull off his head to reveal that he was actually Tilda Swinton,” said Oliver.

So, what happened to Giuliani? According to Oliver, the short answer is nothing, he has always been this way, running New York City with what Oliver calls an “unrelentingly abrasive personal style.” Per Oliver, he adopted a very tough-on-crime stance that empowered cops to do whatever they wanted to the detriment of people of color. He announced his separation from his wife at a press conference — before telling his wife. And perhaps most egregiously, Giuliani picked fights with ferret loving New Yorkers.

All was forgiven in the wake of the attacks on 9/11, though, when Giuliani rose to the occasion of helping the city grieve and rebuild. When Giuliani left public office he started a law firm that represented clients like a tobacco company, an opioid manufacturer, and Fox News owner, News Corp., or what Oliver described as “the type of logos you’d expect to see on a NASCAR driven by a homicidal bear.”

Giuliani then ran a disastrous campaign for president where he won zero states and later went to work on Trump’s behalf, bashing Hillary Clinton. (Oliver suggests researching Giuliani’s allegations against Clinton on the new website he just bought, HillaryClintonIllness.com) For Oliver anyway, asking what happened to Giuliani isn’t the right question. Instead we should be asking what will happen to him. If he plans on running for president again, Oliver has already set up the perfect website for him: Giuliani2024.com.