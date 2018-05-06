U.N. Envoy Nikki Haley Won't Defend President Trump's 'Communication Style'

By Associated Press
1:31 PM EDT

(WASHINGTON) — Nikki Haley says President Donald Trump has “his communication style,” but the U.N. ambassador says “you’re not hearing me defend that.”

She tells CBS’ “Sunday Morning” that “if there is anything that he communicates in a way that I’m uncomfortable with, I pick up the phone and call him.”

The former South Carolina governor says she doesn’t need to go public about “a private conversation that should happen when I feel it. … and I think it’s one that he’s receptive to when I do.”

Haley also says Trump shouldn’t try to shut down special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. She says “it should go through the process. But they need to do it quickly. For the good of the country, this investigation needs to happen quickly.”

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE