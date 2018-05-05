The Kentucky Derby quickly turned into a muddy affair as rain poured on Churchill Downs Saturday

However, thousands still came out to watch the Run for the Roses. The weather also brings in an interesting element for those betting on the race as some horses run better on mud than others.

It seems like many Kentucky Derby-goers weren’t betting on rain though, and many were clad in ponchos over suits and summery dresses. Umbrellas also aren’t allowed at the Kentucky Derby to prevent obscured views.

It’s forecast to continue raining through the 144th Kentucky Derby’s post time of 6:34 p.m. on Saturday – making a likely repeat of last year’s soggy derby in which Always Dreaming won.

A fan looks for shelter as it rains prior to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky Sean M. Haffey—Getty Images

Curt Schuman of Louisville looks at a program before the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs, in Louisville, Ky on May 5, 2018 John Minchillo—AP/REX/Shutterstock

A fan looks for shelter as it rains prior to the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky Sean M. Haffey—Getty Images