The Kentucky Derby quickly turned into a muddy affair as rain poured on Churchill Downs Saturday
However, thousands still came out to watch the Run for the Roses. The weather also brings in an interesting element for those betting on the race as some horses run better on mud than others.
It seems like many Kentucky Derby-goers weren’t betting on rain though, and many were clad in ponchos over suits and summery dresses. Umbrellas also aren’t allowed at the Kentucky Derby to prevent obscured views.
It’s forecast to continue raining through the 144th Kentucky Derby’s post time of 6:34 p.m. on Saturday – making a likely repeat of last year’s soggy derby in which Always Dreaming won.
