A water line break on a Carnival cruise ship sent water gushing into hallways and 50 staterooms on Thursday, ABC News reports.

Passenger Marla DeAnn Haase posted a video on Facebook that shows water rapidly filling an interior hallway. “We are flooding on a cruise, we heard the violins and the silverware all came crashing down,” Haase wrote. “What in the world…say a prayer for is [sic] all.”

She also posted a video that shows crew members attempting to remove some of the water by the bucketload — captioned, simply, “Progress.”

The Carnival Dream vessel left New Orleans last Sunday en route to the Caribbean, ABC reports. The boat’s crew was able to fix the water line issue and return the hallway to good condition, Carnival told ABC in a statement. Passengers affected by the flood will reportedly also get a full refund.

“We appreciate our guests’ understanding and sincerely apologize,” Carnival said in a statement. “We also thank our crew members for their quick action and hard work.”

The cruise line has been plagued by issues lately, including passenger deaths resulting from falls in January 2018 and October 2017. In February, 23 members of the same family were ejected from an Australian cruise after a brawl broke out.