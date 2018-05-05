Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 students and staff were killed in February, have released a music video to honor of the Parkland shooting victims and their families.

The song, “Shine,” was written and sung by students Sawyer Garrity and Andrea Peña. Brittani Kagan, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas alumna, directed the music video, which features Garrity, Peña and students in the Stoneman Douglas Drama club. The video shows students in the high school holding up pictures of the victims, along with some of the personal belonging that the victims enjoyed in life. Footage also shows scenes of the vigil for shooting victims, a concert and the March for Our Lives rally.

The song was first released during a CNN Town Hall in February and was later played at the March for Our Lives rally.

“Shine” is also available for download, and proceeds go to Shine MSD, a non-profit that was created by Parkland families to support programs that provide healing through the arts. You can also donate by going to ShineMSD.org.