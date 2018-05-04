Jeffrey Tambor Will Be in New Season of Arrested Development Despite Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Will Arnet (L) and Jeffrey Tambor attend The 2011 New Yorker Festival: "Arrested Development" Panel at Acura at SIR Stage37 on October 2, 2011 in New York City.
Neilson Barnard—Getty Images for The New Yorker
By Associated Press
2:18 PM EDT

(LOS ANGELES) — Netflix says that Jeffrey Tambor will appear in the next season of “Arrested Development.”

Tambor exited Amazon’s “Transparent” earlier this year amid misconduct allegations made by his former assistant and an actress on the show.

Tambor has denied the harassment claims and said he was “profoundly disappointed” in how Amazon handled the matter.

A Netflix spokesperson said Friday that Tambor will be included in the fifth season of “Arrested Development.”

Further details, including the extent of Tambor’s role and when the season will debut, were unavailable.

A recut version of season four that puts the story line in chronological order began streaming on Netflix this week.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE