While many Star Wars fans celebrate May 4th simply by greeting fellow enthusiasts with the pun-fueled maxim “May the fourth be with you,” this year, Heathrow Airport decided to do a little something extra to show its galaxy far, far away appreciation.

In honor of Star Wars Day 2018, the London airport updated its departure board to display flights headed to some of the galaxy’s hottest destinations. Photos of the board—which lists iconic intergalactic locations such as Tatooine (flight number R2D2), Jakku (flight number BB8) and Endor (flight number W1CKET)—were shared by Heathrow’s Twitter account on Friday and have since begun making the online rounds.

“Good morning from Heathrow. The force is strong with us today and we’ve got some special new routes,” the airport captioned the shots. “Will you be travelling to galaxies near… or far, far away?

Unfortunately, it looks like travelers may experience some unexpected Star Wars Day setbacks, with flights to Kamino, Hoth and Jakku all delayed and LE1A to Alderaan cancelled entirely.