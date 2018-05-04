5 Songs You Need to Listen to This Week

The pairing of Shawn Mendes and Khalid — one still 19, one now 20, both seeming voices of a generation — feels right. On “Youth,” their new thoughtful, melodic duet off of Mendes’s upcoming self-titled album, both young singers showcase their sensitivity: to adolescence, to the turbulence of the era they’re growing up in, to music that is both anthemic and cathartic. The song alludes to the scourge of gun violence that plagues teens in the U.S. recently, offering an acknowledgement and a plea for retaining innocence and compassion in the face of violence. “Pain, but I won’t let it turn into hate. No, I won’t let it change me. You can’t take my youth away,” the refrain goes, as both artists layer their complementary voices onto the track. There’s power in their soulful solidarity.