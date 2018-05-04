With mere weeks until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exchange vows in the Royal Wedding, the Palace has revealed how the families of the couple will be participating in their big day.

While the Palace had already announced that Prince William will be Harry’s best man, on Friday, they announced that Princess Diana’s family will also play an important role in the Royal Wedding, especially since Prince Harry was “keen to involve his mother’s family in his wedding”. All three siblings of the Princess of Wales —Lady Sarah McCorquodale, Lady Jane Fellowes, and Earl Charles Spencer — will attend the ceremony and Fellowes will be giving the reading at the Royal Wedding ceremony.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day,” a statement from the Palace read.