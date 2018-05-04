Viral promposals may be all the rage, but when Keyonna Moore decided to ask her classmate to the big school dance, she wasn’t thinking about her online clout.

A cheerleader at Anacostia High in Washington D.C., Moore told Fox 5 DC that her only goal was to make her friend—who recently transferred to the school—happy. However, the heartwarming video of her popping the prom question to Tyuan Malik Barbourwho uses a wheelchair with a handmade sign, balloons and cupcakes was clearly too heartwarming for the Internet to resist.

“I believe that everyone should be treated like beautiful kings and queens,” she explained. “I felt like I should just make someone happy for once and not just do it for attention, but actually do a good deed and actually care and show love. His face was priceless. He was just so excited and then once he said yes, my heart melted.”

Antoinio Gray, Barbour’s cousin, told Fox 5 DC that Barbour’s mom cried when she heard the story was being so widely shared.

“[Moore] found it in her heart to want to make a difference for someone with special needs,” Gray said. “Not for social media and not just to get people to like her for doing something so good, but from the kindness of her heart. She’s a very good friend to Tyuan and she’s planning on sticking beside him.”

Watch the video below.