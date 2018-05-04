Police Shoot Pet Boa Constrictor That Crushed a Puppy to Death
Getty Images
By Associated Press
9:29 AM EDT

(AMHERST, Mass.) — Police in Massachusetts say they shot and killed a pet boa constrictor after it fatally crushed a puppy.

Amherst Animal Welfare Officer Carol Hepburn says a pet sitter called police at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to report that the snake, which she estimates was at least 6 feet long, had escaped from its tank and wrapped it itself around the 8-month old puppy.

Police tried unsuccessfully to pull the snake off the dog, and Hepburn says the dog was dead by the time she arrived. The pet sitter contacted the animals’ owner, who was overseas, and got permission for police to humanely kill the snake.

Hepburn dragged it from the house first.

It is not illegal to own boa constrictors in Massachusetts and no charges are expected.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE