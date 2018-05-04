Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano erupted Thursday evening forcing 1,500 people to evacuate the area.

Earlier volcanic activity Monday caused a series of earthquakes before the eruption Thursday, which sent lava rolling into the streets of a subdivision where nearly 2,000 people live.

“It sounded like if you were to put a bunch of rocks into a dryer and turn it on as high as you could. You could just smell sulfur and burning trees and underbrush and stuff,” resident Jeremiah Osuna told Honolulu television station KHON.

Here’s everything we know so far.

What is happening at Leilani Estates?

Experts said the community of Leilani Estates appears to be at the highest risk, according to AP. Lava was confirmed at the edge of the Leilani Estates subdivision at around 5 p.m. Thursday, CNN reported. However, that isn’t the only area affected. The Lanipuna Gardens subdivision was also forced to evacuate.

Lava has already flowed in the streets of the subdivision, according to Hawaii Gov. David Ige.

What is Puʻu ʻŌʻō?

Puʻu ʻŌʻō is the volcano that caused the eruption Thursday after its crater floor collapsed earlier this week. This led to a series of earthquakes, which pushed lava into new underground chambers, according to the AP.

Experts warned earlier this week that the activity signaled there could be an eruption soon.

How will Kilauea volcano eruption affect air travel?

People are advised to stay away from the evacuated areas – which are on the south side of the island of Hawaii, about 30 miles from Hilo.

Hawaiian Airlines is offering customers travel waivers for flights scheduled for May 3 and May 4. The new flight must be booked by May 11 and have to be made for seats in same flight class with the same origin and destination.