New Jersey's Mystery High School Pooper Turns Out To Be School Superintendent

A high school superintendent in New Jersey was caught in the act this week as he pooped on another high school’s football field.

Thomas Tramaglini, 42, who has been the superintendent in the Kenilworth School District since 2015, was arrested on Monday after he was seen defecating on the Holmdel High School football field and track, NJ.com reports.

Holmdel police said Thursday that coaches and staff members at Holmdel High School had previously told their school resource officer they were finding human feces on or near the football field and track on a daily basis, according to the local news site. School staff then set up surveillance to monitor the area and saw Tramaglini running there Monday morning.

He was arrested at 5:50 a.m. on Monday, according to NJ.com, and has been charged with lewdness, public urination/defecation and dumping of litter.

The Kenilworth Board of Education said in a post on Facebook that Tramaglini would be taking a paid leave of absence.

“Given the nature of those charges, he asked for and was granted a paid leave of absence,” the post said. It added: “Leaves can only be without pay in the face of indictments or tenure charges, as a matter of state law.”