At Least 1 Person Shot During Dispute at Nashville Mall
By Associated Press
4:30 PM EDT

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Police say a person has been shot in a dispute at a Nashville mall and that the shooting suspect is in custody.

Metro Nashville Police said in a tweet Thursday that there is no further threat at the Opry Mills Mall following the gunfire.

Police say the mall, however, is being swept by officers as a precaution.

The Nashville Fire Department says one patient was taken in critical condition to a hospital. Further details weren’t immediately known.

Numerous ambulances and emergency vehicles are seen outside the mall, with people standing in the parking lot.

