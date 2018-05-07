The Best Shows and Movies to Watch on Netflix Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Wedding

The Royal Wedding is fast approaching as everyone looks forward to the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. And while most people will not get to attend the Royal Wedding in person, there is still time to learn everything about the royal family and their traditions before following live coverage of the nuptials on May 19.

Netflix is currently stocked with plenty of ways to obsess over the royals, from documentaries about Princess Diana to deep dives on Queen Elizabeth. Here’s a look at some of the best shows and movies to watch on Netflix before the Royal Wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Royal documentaries

Documentaries about royals are all over Netflix. Curious about how the British Royal Family came to be? Check out The Royal House of Windsor. Princess Diana fans who can’t get enough of the beloved late royal should watch Diana: 7 Days That Shook the World, which covers the aftermath of her death, and Diana: In Her Own Words, for a glimpse into her inner life. Those interested in a deeper dive into Queen Elizabeth should watch Elizabeth at 90: A Family Tribute.

Ahead of the Royal Wedding, it is also worth watching The Royals for a good overview of life as a British Royal — the documentary series covers everything from weddings and funerals to numerous scandals. Or, dive into the complex history of British Royals through Prince Philip: The plot to Make a King, The Man Who Killed Richard III and Edward VIII: The Nazi King.

Royal drama

Netflix

Once you learn about the complex history of the British Royal Family, the most fun thing to do is watch it play out again in highly dramatized retellings. Follow Queen Elizabeth as she grapples with the pitfalls of power when she takes over the throne The Crown, or imagine her and little sister Princess Margaret sneaking out in their younger days in the movie A Royal Night Out.

For those who dream of seeing the day-to-day lives of the Royal family, check out The Windsors, a British series that parodies the royal family soap opera style. Characters include Prince William, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Pippa Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla and Meghan Markle.

Other royal fare

You can delve further into British Royal history with The Young Victoria, which chronicles Queen Victoria’s ascent to the throne and early romance with Prince Albert. Or jump even further back with The Tudors, which dramatizes Henry VIII’s scandalous royal court in the 16th century.

But the British Royal Family is not the only monarchy with dedicated movies and TV series. Anyone yearning to spend a couple hours in an extravagant palatial life can watch Marie Antoinette or the lush drama series Versailles. For a lighthearted royal love story that includes plenty of snow and a fictional European country, A Christmas Prince is the perfect choice.

Along with the movies and shows available on Netflix about the royals, plenty of TV movies and specials are set to air ahead of the Royal Wedding that cover Meghan Markle’s life. Check out the best specials here.