3-Year-Old Girl Survives Fall From 5th-Floor Window

By Associated Press
11:45 AM EDT

(STAMFORD, Conn.) — Police say a 3-year-old girl survived with just minor injuries after falling as far as five stories from a window and landing in freshly spread mulch.

Stamford police tell The Advocate the girl fell from the apartment building window Tuesday afternoon. She was moving and crying when found.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Sgt. Brian Butler says the girl was being watched by her sight-impaired grandmother and an aunt when she opened a window and fell next to the parking lot.

Butler said even though the apartment was on the second floor, the fall to the parking-lot level was four to five stories.

The state Department of Children and Families was notified.

