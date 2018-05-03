Christina Aguilera Is Back With a New Rap-Forward Single

By Raisa Bruner
11:46 AM EDT

After six long years, Christina Aguilera is coming back with a whole new vibe on “Accelerate,” her newest single and accompanying video, released May 3 off of an upcoming June 15 album.

Grammy-winning artist Aguilera, perhaps best known for classics like “Genie in a Bottle,” Mulan‘s “Reflection” and “Dirrty” (not to mention her later-era hits like “Ain’t No Other Man” and collaborations like “Lady Marmalade”) has been busy over the past few years as a coach on The Voice, grooming other wannabe stars for the spotlight. But no longer. “Accelerate,” featuring rappers Ty Dolla $ign and 2 Chainz, is a major reintroduction that leans heavily hip-hop. It was produced by Kanye West and is a stylistic pivot from much of the pop she’s focused on creating over her career; in a Billboard interview, she explained that her whole new era will draw more from R&B and hip-hop influences.

“Accelerate, c’mon babe, pick up your speed,” she sing-raps over a spare beat. “Stamina, fill me up, that’s what I need.” Ty Dolla $ign assists on the chorus, while 2 Chainz gets a verse to himself. It’s a song that’s constantly switching it up, from the backing beat to the foregrounded vocals. The moody, stylized music video shows off Aguilera in minimal makeup and slicked-back platinum hair — a departure from her previous mode of full-on glamor.

This is just the first taste of Liberation, which includes 15 tracks with features from Demi Lovato and Keida and Shenseea. Aguilera executive produced it herself.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE