Ryan Reynolds is getting real about his struggle with anxiety. In an interview with the New York Times that was published on Wednesday, the Deadpool star opened up about the feelings of nervousness and fear that have plagued him throughout his life.

“I have anxiety, I’ve always had anxiety,” he explained, noting that he still feels like he’s about to throw up before every talk-show appearance. “Both in the lighthearted ‘I’m anxious about this’ kind of thing, and I’ve been to the depths of the darker end of the spectrum, which is not fun.”

This isn’t the first time Reynolds has spoken out about his ongoing mental battle with anxiety. In a 2017 interview with Variety, the 41-year-old actor revealed that it was his wife, Blake Lively, who helped him deal with the stress of working on the first Deadpool movie.

“Blake helped me through that,” he said. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane.”

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 18.