Canadian police have blamed pranksters for dangling a car from a busy Toronto bridge Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the scene after receiving a report that a blue sedan was hanging from the Millwood Road bridge. They found the vehicle suspended by cables at least 40 feet off the ground.

Initially, police thought the stunt may have been part of a movie shoot, the BBC reports. But when they were unable to locate a filming permit, they opened an investigation into “public mischief.”

Firefighters then safely removed the vehicle.

“At this time, it is believed this incident was intended as a prank,” the Toronto Police Service said in a statement.

“This incident resulted in the use of significant resources that were not available to attend to genuine emergency calls for service,” it added.

This isn’t the first time Canadians have attempted such an antic.

In 2009, students from the University of British Columbia tried to suspend a car from a bridge in Vancouver, but the cables broke, sending the vehicle careening into the water below, according to the BBC. Five students were later caught and threatened with criminal charges.