A Fingerprint Found in Play-Doh Led Police to a Shoplifting Suspect
Packages of Hasbro Inc. Play-Doh brand modeling compound on a shelf at a Target Corp. location in Emeryville, Calif. on July 20, 2017.
David Paul Morris—Bloomberg/Getty Images
By Associated Press
10:43 PM EDT

(LEICESTER, Mass.) — A Massachusetts police department says a fingerprint left in a hunk of Play-Doh led them to a shoplifting suspect.

Leicester (LESS’-tuhr) police responded to Walmart on Dec. 11 after an employee found several electronic anti-theft devices that had been covered in the malleable clay-like toy in an apparent attempt to neutralize them.

The attempt to disable the spider-wrap devices failed, and the suspect had fled.

He did, however, leave a fingerprint impression in the Play-Doh.

Police announced Monday the Connecticut Forensics Laboratory helped find a match for the print.

Police charged 55-year-old Dennis Jackson with unlawful removal of an anti-theft device. Police say he has a long criminal record and faces arrest warrants in at least two other states.

Jackson is jailed and it’s not clear if he had a lawyer.

