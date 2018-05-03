An explosion at a Connecticut house where police and SWAT officers were engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect caused a large fire and left several people injured, according to accounts from the scene.

The North Haven Police Department said the 300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue remains closed as authorities respond.

A reporter on the scene from WFSB-TV Channel 3 shared photos of the home in flames, noting that the fire followed an explosion amid the standoff. First responders told the reporter at least four people were injured. Two men were later seen being led away in handcuffs from the scene.

North Haven Police told CBS News they were investigating a domestic violence incident around 7 p.m.

Police have yet to provide further details.

This is a developing story.