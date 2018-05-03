Explosion Reported at a Connecticut Home as Police Respond to a Barricaded Suspect

By Laignee Barron
10:21 PM EDT

An explosion at a Connecticut house where police and SWAT officers were engaged in a standoff with a barricaded suspect caused a large fire and left several people injured, according to accounts from the scene.

The North Haven Police Department said the 300 block of Quinnipiac Avenue remains closed as authorities respond.

A reporter on the scene from WFSB-TV Channel 3 shared photos of the home in flames, noting that the fire followed an explosion amid the standoff. First responders told the reporter at least four people were injured. Two men were later seen being led away in handcuffs from the scene.

North Haven Police told CBS News they were investigating a domestic violence incident around 7 p.m.

Police have yet to provide further details.

This is a developing story.

*Road Closure*The North Haven Police Department is currently responding to a barricaded subject in the 300 block of…

Posted by North Haven Police Department on Wednesday, May 2, 2018

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE