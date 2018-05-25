The movie theater used to be a place to escape to when you just needed a darkened, air-conditioned room to plop down in for a couple of hours. It’s now facing some tough competition from your darkened, air-conditioned living room. For those who can’t be moved to sweat their way to a theater, there’s a full slate of Netflix original movies hitting the small screen this season.

From zombie survival thrillers to quaint British period pieces, here’s what’s new on Netflix this summer—adding to an already packed slate of summer movie releases.

Cargo (May 18)

In this emotional zombie survival movie based on a critically acclaimed short film, Martin Freeman plays the infected father of an infant daughter who forges unexpected connections while trying to protect her in the wilderness.

Ibiza (May 25)

Three girlfriends — played by Love’s Gillian Jacobs, 2 Dope Queens‘ Phoebe Robinson and Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer — travel to the Spanish island known for electronic- dance-music-fueled parties and soon find themselves on the hunt for an elusive DJ.

Set It Up (June 15)

Two frazzled, overworked assistants (Zoe Deutch and Glen Powell) try to set up their demanding bosses, played by Taye Diggs and Lucy Liu, in an effort to get them off their backs.

Graduates (June 29)

David Spade and Nat Faxon (Friends From College) star in this comedy about two recent college grads whose argument about which dude’s dad would win in a fight leads to the upending of a number of lives.

The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter (July 6)

Josh Brolin flexes his comedic muscles, alongside Vice Principals‘ Danny McBride, as a hunter setting out to bond with his son over a pastime that’s far from a shared interest.

Daniel Doheny in Alex Strangelove Netflix

Alex Strangelove (July 20)

In a new comedy from the writer-director of The Skeleton Twins, a teenager is preparing to lose his virginity to his girlfriend when his sexual identity becomes confused by the introduction of a handsome stranger.

Like Father (Aug. 3)

Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer team up as an estranged father-daughter duo on a Caribbean cruise originally intended to be her honeymoon.

Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan in Extinction Aleksandar Letic—© Universal Pictures

Extinction (Aug. 10)

Michael Peña and Lizzy Caplan star in a sci-fi thriller about a father trying to save his family when the planet is invaded by a band of not-so-friendly outsiders.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Society (Aug. 10)

Based on the 2008 novel of the same name, this historical drama sees Lily James as a writer who travels to a small British island and embeds with a quirky local club after World War II.

Lana Condor in To All the Boys I've Loved Before Masha_Weisberg—Awesomeness Films

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Aug. 17)

In this adaptation of Jenny Han’s young-adult novel, a teenager (X-Men: Apocalypse‘s Lana Condor) is mortified to find that all of the secret love letters she’s written have been mysteriously delivered.