Lawyer Calls Harvey Weinstein a 'Pimp in a Tuxedo' in Sex Trafficking Lawsuit
Harvey Weinstein in New York on Feb. 10, 2016. Private equity firm Lantern Capital emerged as the winning bidder for the Weinstein Co.
Charles Sykes— Invision/AP
By Associated Press
5:44 PM EDT

(NEW YORK) — A lawyer for an aspiring actress suing Harvey Weinstein says the film producer is a “pimp in a tuxedo.”

Attorney Jeff Herman made the claim during arguments Wednesday while asking a New York judge to let Kadian Noble’s lawsuit proceed.

The suit alleges she was abused by Weinstein in Cannes, France, in 2014.

Herman has said Noble sued under a criminal sex trafficking statute because Weinstein is a U.S. citizen who coerced Noble under the guise of helping her career.

Weinstein’s lawyer says the actress tried to advance her career through a sexual encounter and cannot claim she’s a sex trafficking victim.

Federal Judge Robert Sweet said the lawsuit was a unique use of the sex trafficking law and will rule at a later date whether to toss out the claim.

