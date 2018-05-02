North Korean Peace Process to 'The Process:' Let’s Break Down Everything You Need to Know This Week

Welcome to the Breakdown, where each week, Neha Joy brings the chyron to the water cooler with quick dives into the essential corners of the 24-hour news cycle. Featuring conversations with writers and editors from TIME, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, here is everything you need to know to stay on top of the national conversation.

Here’s what’s happening on the Breakdown this week: TIME unpacks the complexities of the peace process between North Korea and South Korea. Financial experts at Money shed insight on the recent fluctuations in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Who, or what, exactly is “The Process?” Sports Illustrated editor DeAntae Prince explains former Philadelphia Sixers coach Sam Hinkie’s infamous strategy to game the NBA draft. Also, what the potential Sprint and T-Mobile merger will mean for customers.