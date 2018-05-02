Another Southwest Airlines Plane Was Forced to Make an Emergency Landing After a Window Broke
DENVER, CO - APRIL 16: A Southwest Airlines passenger jet moves off the runway and onto the C terminal at Denver International Airport on April 16, 2017, in Denver, Colorado. Located 25 miles from downtown, Denver International Airport, a United Airlines hub, has become one the largest airport in the United States. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
George Rose—Getty Images
By Mahita Gajanan
12:47 PM EDT

A Southwest Airlines flight en route to Newark from Chicago was forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after a plane window broke.

Southwest Flight 957 diverted to Cleveland on Wednesday morning, a little more than two weeks after Southwest Flight 1380 made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to engine failure, leading to the death of one woman who was partially sucked out of the plane window after it was broken open by debris.

Southwest said in a statement that flight 957, with 76 passengers onboard, “landed uneventfully in Cleveland.” Flight passengers reported that a window on the plane had cracked.

The airline said the plane landed in Cleveland for a maintenance review of a layer in one of the plane’s window pane. Southwest said the flight maintained pressurization in the cabin because each window comes with multiple panes.

Read the airline’s full statement below.

The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane. The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark.

As a note, the aircraft maintained pressurization as there are multiple layers of panes in each window. No emergency landing was requested, and the flight landed uneventfully with no reported injuries.

