Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant for Echo is getting in on Star Wars spirit for May 4 — better known, perhaps as May the Fourth — to honor the iconic extragalactic franchise.

According to the Daily Dot, the Alexa team has boosted the queries that the smart home organizer will respond to, so that fans of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker and the rest of the renegade gang will be able to have ever more natural conversations with the artificial intelligence about the relative value of a parsec. Two of the new questions added to its database: Alexa will be able to tell a Star Wars joke on command, and to provide an answer about its favorite character from the universe. (Princess-turned-General Leia Organa is the obvious answer here, but you’ll have to test that out on Alexa herself.)

This comes in addition to a number of pre-existing Star Wars trivia already functioning embedded in the tech, from asking for a Star Wars limerick to getting Alexa to speak like Yoda instead of its soothing regular voice. (Well, maybe Yoda is soothing in its own way.) May the force of voice-powered artificial intelligence be with you in this brave new world of pop-culture-literate smart home technology.