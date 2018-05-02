Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War may have just hit theaters on Friday, but thanks to Mark Ruffalo, fans could have figured out the ending months ago.

In a July interview with Good Morning America that is once again making the Internet rounds, the Hulk actor seems to accidentally reveal that half of the Avengers die—or at least disintegrate—in Marvel’s most recent superhero installment.

“Like every other Marvel movie, it doesn’t end well for the superheroes,” he says in the clip. “Wait until you see this next one, ha— everybody dies.” He adds: “Well, half.”

Ruffalo and his Infinity War co-star Don Cheadle try to play the slip-up off, but it’s clear Ruffalo is flustered by his mistake.

Watch the full video below.